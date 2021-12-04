Sunday December 5, 2021

Military Barracks stadium, Bombo 3pm

Simon Peter Mugerwa wants to build on positives from defeat at Wakiso Giants as he prepares his side for the trip to UPDF on Sunday.

Soltilo Bright Stars lost 4-2 to the Purple Sharks on Tuesday despite taking a lead in the game and face off against an army side in top form.

“We hope to build on the positives from the previous game,” said Mugerwa. “For the first time this season, we scored twice and that’s one area where we need to carry on,” he added.

“But we have to defend better and also put away the many chances we create if we are to beat our opponents tomorrow (Sunday).”

A couple of changes are expected to be made in the Stars XI with Simon Tamale most likely to start in goal as well as Andrew Kaggwa returning to the team.

UPDF, 5th on the log with 14 points could climb up to second with maximum points and will hope the experienced Musa Mudde in the middle of the park continues with his fine form.

The previous 7 meetings have produced 2 wins for Bright Stars, 1 for UPDF and four stalemates.