Malindi Invitational Cup 2021:

8th – 12th December – Malindi, Kenya

The Makerere University Business School (MUBS) beach soccer team entered residential camp at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru in preparation for the 2021 Malindi Invitational tourney in Kenya.

A team of ten players entered camp at Njeru on Saturday and conducted two sessions under head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula.

Team manager Juma Kato believes that the residential camp will further help them prepare for the upcoming tournament.

MUBS beach soccer players sprint at Njeru

“We are privileged to have started residential training at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru as we prepare for the Malindi Invitational Cup 2021. This camp will help harness the players’ fitness levels ahead of the tournament” Kato revealed.

Kato is humbled for the invitational from the tournament organizers, Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA), management of MUBS and the other supportive partners.

“We are humbled for the invite, UBSA, MUBS especially Professor Balunywa and the other partners” Kato added.

Juma Kato (left) with Charles Ayiekoh Lukula

Head coach Ayiekoh expects a good championship given the pool of talent available and the residential camp held.

“We have good players at our disposal. We expect a great championship where we shall compete favourably” Ayiekoh stated.

MUBS beach soccer players in training at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru beach soccer facility

Team captain Davis Elvis Kasujja is grateful for the support from the MUBS management and urges his teammates to give the best.

“As players, we are ready to give our best in the Malindi Championship 2021. We thank MUBS for this special interest in supporting the team and I urge my fellow teammates to give the best” Kasujja said.

Juma Kato, team manager MUBS Beach Soccer team

Charles Ayiekoh, head coach MUBS beach soccer team

Some of the other players for the team include Frank Bomboka, Ismail Kawawulo, Said Munir, Johabu Twinamatisko, Isaac Mulindwa, Pate Wanok, David Arinda, Sulaiman Ochero, Roch Somoka Wanok, Said Munir, Roch Somoka, Bomboka, among others.

For starters, the Malindi Invitational Beach Soccer Tournament will take place between 8th and 12th December 2021.

It be hosted in the coastal town of Malindi, on the Malindi Bay at the mouth of the Sabaki River, lying on the Indian Ocean coast of Kenya.

Malindi is 120 kilometres northeast of Mombasa city.