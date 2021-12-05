FUFA Big League 2021-2022 Match Day 5 Results:

Kataka 2-0 Luweero United

Luweero United Nyamityobora 1-1 Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA)

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Proline 4-1 Kitara

Kitara Maroons 3-1 Blacks Power

Blacks Power Ndejje University 2-1 Kyetume

Kataka Football Club maintained the summit position on the FUFA Big League 2021-2022 log with a 2-0 home win over Luweero United at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Emmanuel “Messi” Mukisa and Usama Khayemba scored for the unbeaten Mbale based entity who are coached by Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango.

Both sides missed a penalty apiece with dreadlocked Francis Odongo the villain for the home team.

Kataka now has 10 points from 4 matches having recorded their third victory of the campaign.

Four clubs have 7 points apiece; Blacks Power, Proline, Ndejje University, Kyetume and Kitara.

Meanwhile, Ndejje University won 2-1 over visiting Kyetume at the Arena of Visions in Luweero.

Fredrick Junior Mayindi and Brian Ssali netted the goals for Ndejje University in a game where their goalkeeper as well as captain Jeans Breaddy Wokorach saved a penalty inside the final 10 minutes of the game.

This was Kyetume’s second defeat on the row.

Proline were 4-1 winners over Kitara at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala city.

Nyamityobora and Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) played to a one-all draw at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.

Clinton Kamugisha gave Nyamityobora a third minute lead before veteran striker Geofrey Serunkuma replied for MYDA with an 84th minute equalizer.

At the lake side Prisons stadium in Luzira, Maroons out-muscled Blacks Power 3-1.

Three clubs will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League for the 2022-2023 season.