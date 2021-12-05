Striker Fauzia Najjemba and Midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga may have no clue about driving but Saturday night introduced them to whole new word of car owners.

The duo reigned and reaped big at the glamorous event held at Speke Resort, Munyonyo with the top prize being a brand new Subaru Impreza for each.

Fauzia Najjemba all smiles inside her new ride(FUFA Media)

Najjemba was named the best Female footballer while Byaruhanga on the other took home the gong for the best Male Player of 2021.

Bobosi Byaruhanga receiving car keys from Chief Guest and Speaker of Parliament, Rt.Hon. Jacob Oulanyah (FUFA Media)

Whereas Najjemba enjoyed her moment and expressed her delight, for Byaruhanga who features for Vipers SC couldn’t hold back tears as he gave an emotional speech.

Byaruhanga who welcomed her mother to the podium upon being named the best of 2021, reminisced how tough and long the journey has been, including losing his father at a tender age.

Bobosi Byaruhanga couldn’t hold back the tears.

“I lost my father when I was young and school fees became a challenge. It is at this moment that I want to thank Mr. Justus Mugisha who got me from Kisoro and offered me a scholarship at Standard High School, Zzana.” He said while tears rolled down his cheeks.

“I thank FUFA and the sponsors for rewarding our performance. Definitely this has been a collective effort from the Uganda U20, Uganda Cranes and Viper SC family.”

Najjemba on the other hand thanked FUFA for giving women a chance to play football at the biggest stage.

“This award means a lot and I really want to thank FUFA for uplifting Women’s football. We have seen so many strides including having the games broadcasted on TV which has helped many people to realize the fact that even women can play football.”

“I thank my teammates at club and the National Team, the coaches, my family and fans for the support. This definitely motivates me to work even harder and I promise I will keep getting better when I look at this award.”

Winners from all the categories

FUFA Female Player of the year – Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens)

FUFA Male Player of the year- Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC)

FUFA President Award – Mark Ssali

FUFA Beach Soccer Player of the year – Emmanuel Wasswa (St. Lawrence BSC)

FUFA Futsal Player of the year – Travis Mutyaba ( Synergy Futsal Club)

FUFA Fair Play Award- Police FC (List number of yellow cards)

FUFA Member Association Award. – Uganda Youth Football Association

FUFA Club/Team of a particular year- Uganda U20 National Team

Coach of the Year (Men) – Wasswa Bbosa (Express FC)

Coach of the Year (Women) – Fred Musiime (Lady Doves FC)