Uganda Cricket Association named the 15-man squad for the 2022 U-19 World Cup in West Indies.

The squad includes all the players who were part of the qualifying campaign in Rwanda with only Edwin Nuwagaba added to the side.

The players have been training since November 1 under head coach Ivan Thawithemwira and his assistant Robinson Turinawe.

Pascal Murungi has been named the Captain of the side and he will be assisted by Munir Ismail.

The side will travel for the World Cup on January 1, 2022, and should arrive in the Caribbean on January 3.

Uganda was put in the same group as India, Ireland, and South Africa. They will start their World Cup campaign against Ireland on January 15 followed by South Africa and finish the group games against India.

The Squad