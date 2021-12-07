Self-businessman, philanthropist-cum-politician Abraham Luzzi has been appointed as the marketing and executive officer for Police Football Club.

The appointment takes immediate effect as announced by the 2005 Uganda Premier League and 2006 CECAFA club champions.

Luzzi Abraham is our new Marketing & Executive officer. He is a competent marketing and executive officer. Police Football Club Statement

The development has been formalized on Monday, 6th December 2021 by the club chairman AIGP Asan Kasingye at Police headquarters, Naguru in Kampala.

“Among Abraham Luzzi’s role is proper marketing of the club to ensure the club equipment are on market with our own store where all our merchandise can be got with ease. He will be responsible for raising funds, procuring the club sponsors and widening the fun base. Not only that, but also to establish a Police FC canteen that will ensure a nutritional feeding for the players and a meeting point where fans, players and management can meet to build synergies amongst all the stakeholders.” Police statement added.

Luzzi, also the director of Sebbo International expressed delight to work with Police Football Club, a club of high esteem and reputation.

Also a registered players’ intermediary, Luzzi had also staked Shs. 1,000,000 per every goal scored for Police effective in their home game against Gaddafi Football Club on Tuesday, 7th December 2021.

“I am humbled for the new appointment as Police Football Club marketing and executive officer. My task among others is to promote the club, convince potential partners on board” Luzzi revealed.

Police has not won any game this season in as many as eight games this season.

On match day 9, they host newcomers Gadaffi on Tuesday, 7th December 2021.

After 48 hours, they will face rivals KCCA during the Lugogo derby on Friday, 10th December before hosting Busoga United on 18th December 2021.