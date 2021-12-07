Jared Kalera, the Vice President of the Southern Motor Club (SMC) has withdrawn his case against the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU).

In November this year, Kalera sought to challenge his suspension from motorsport activities by the motorsport governing body after participation in an event deemed illegal. He sued the FMU President Dipu Ruparelia and General secretary Leilah Mayanja on behalf of the federation.

However, his application which aimed at staying in an Extra Ordinary Assembly in the same month failed; with the court declining to grant an injunction.

“Going to court was not to fight but to seek for redress because the other constitutional avenues were not in place.

“The first application was to stay the EGM which passed hence negatory to proceed with it in court. For the main application, the structures that had not existed were put in place by the administration and it’s only prudent to allow those structures to work. I am now giving them a chance to work as they should be,” he said.

Jared during the FIA safety marshals training in Rwanda (Courtesy Photo)

Kalera was among more than twenty club officials and members of the federation that were suspended for 12 months.

Before going to court, Kalera had lodged his appeal in the National Appeals Committee. A committee that was not constituted at the time and is still not constituted yet.

The FMU Senate is expected to name the committee.

Despite the case withdrawal, Kalera could still face sanctions from either his club or the federation as he contradicted provisions that refrains members from taking sports disputes to court.