The second edition of the Ladies Elite League will start on Friday, December 10 at Lugogo and Kyambogo Cricket Ovals.

The league will have four franchise sides, a growth from the two teams that took part in the first edition.

The players taking part in the Elite League were the best performers selected from the just concluded national women’s T20 league. The girls have been selected from all over the country to be able to take part in the tournament.

The purpose of the Elite League this year is to come up with a core that will form the Victoria Pearls side for the international engagements next year. Each of the franchise sides has been assigned a development coach, which is an opportunity for the upcoming coaches to also learn and improve on their ropes in the process.

The tournament will be the second local event for ladies this year that was also ravaged by the Covid pandemic. This competition gives the girls an opportunity to compete and stay interested in the game.

The league shall see some of the most experienced players in ladies cricket return as Barbara Mukankusi, Scovia Akello, Rita Nyangendo, and Carol Namugenyi.

Action will start on Friday morning at both the Lugogo and Kyambogo Cricket Ovals.

Full Team Squads

Thunder Cricket Club: 1. Leona Babirye, 2. Mildred Anyipo, 3. Janet Mbabazi (Captain), 4. Jimia Muhammed, 5. Stephanie Nampiina, 6. Maria Nyende Kagoya, 7. Scovia Akello, 8. Jasmine Nabulya, 9. Eunice Kobusingye, 10. Christine Anayo, 11. Irene Alumo, 12. Natasha Amenyo, 13. Teddy Oyella. Coach – Lawrence Ssempijja

Aziz Damani Hurricanes: 1. Kevin Awino (Captain), 2. Eunice Alungat, 3. Rita Musamali, 4. Edith Achimo, 5. Janet Nakiranda, 6. Jackline Nakayovu, 7. Rita Nyangendo, 8. Lynette Nakato, 9. Malisa Ariokot, 10. Gloria Obukor, 11. Patricia Agwang, 12. Phiona Kulume, 13. Mary Akello. Coach –Yusuf Nanga

Northern Knights Warriors: 1. Proscovia Alako, 2. Barbara Mukankusi, 3. Naomi Kayondo, 4. Claire Mushakamba, 5. Susan Kakai, 6. Mary Namiiro, 7. Brenda Nabisalu, 8. Naomi Amongin, 9. Saa Atim, 10. Consy Aweko (Captain), 11. Patricia Malemikia, 12. Ann Nyapendi, 13. Racheal Achan. Coach: Oyaga Sadam

Titan Cricket Club: 1. Rachel Ntono, 2. Shakira Saddick, 3. Esther Iloku, 4. Patricia Timong, 5. Asumin Akurut, 6. Joyce Mary Apio, 7. Carol Namugenyi (Captain), 8. Shubeika Naigaga, 9. Aanyit Lorna, 10. Sara Akiteng, 11. Evelyn Anyipo, 12. Julia Karungi, 13. Sara Walaza

Coach: Ivan Kakande