Saturday December 11 Fixtures 3pm

URA vs Express – Arena of Visions, Jinja

Busoga United vs SC Villa – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Wakiso Giants vs UPDF – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

Mbarara vs Onduparaka – Kakyeeka stadium, Mbarara

On form UPDF make a trip from Bombo to face Wakiso Giants at Kabaka Kyabaggu eager to maintain their decent run.

The army side has won four of their past five games and take on an equally impressive Purple Sharks’ side that has lost one in their last seven league games.

The game at Wakissha promises to be a thrilling encounter although the hosts will fancy their chances since they are playing in front of their crowd.

But they must do without two of their regular centre backs Edward Satulo and Fahad Kawooya who are suspended and injured respectively.

With the form of forwards Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Frank Yiga, the hosts’ defence will be tested to the limits although the return of Titus Ssematimba gives Wakiso Giants a goal threat from the attacking midfield.

The two sides have previously met 4 times with Wakiso Giants winning 2, 1 draw and 1 win for UPDF.

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended 5-1 for the hosts.