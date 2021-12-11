There is no clear favorite after Day One of the Elite League as each of the four franchise teams picked up a single win. The action was at both at the Lugogo and Kyambogo with two sides having to face each other twice a day.

At Lugogo in the morning, Thunder was able to overcome the Titans in a thrilling game that went down to the last ball of the game. There was a strange tactic from the Thunder who entrusted youngster Lorna Anyait with the final over instead of a more experienced player.

The Titans won the toss and elected to bat and Rachel Ntono gave them a good start at the top of the order but a middle-order collapse stagnated their batting at 69/5 for some time until Esther Iloku (31) took matters into her own hands and moved the total to 100/5 in 20 overs.

In the chase, the Thunder didn’t get off a great start but Captain Janet Mbabazi steadied the ship before she got run out. Stephanie Nampiina made sure of the result with a timely knock even though she gave away her wicket with about 20 runs still required for the win. In the end, the tail of Mary Nyende Kagoya and Irene Alumo stuck in and got over the line in the final over.

At Kyambogo, Aziz Damani Hurricanes picked up their first win as well with their captain Kevin Awino leading the way with a good knock of 46 as her side blew away the Northern Knights Warriors by 25 runs.

In the afternoon, the script changed with the sides that won in the morning losing after lunch. The Northern Knights Warriors fought hard for their eight-run win against the Aziz Damani Hurricanes in Kyambogo. It was a high-scoring encounter that saw the ever-green Barbara Mukankusi (42) back in the runs and her partnership with Proscovia Alako (33) worth 67 runs. Chasing 147 runs was a big ask for the Hurricanes but the girls threw everything at the Knights with Rita Musamali (47) and Rita Nyangendo (23) the aggressors for the Hurricanes.

In Lugogo there were no runs to write about because the Titans only set 72 runs for the Thunder who connived to fold for just 33 all out and hand the win to the Titans.

Nothing separates the sides after day one but the quality of the cricket has very much improved from the first season of theLadies’ Elite League.

Action will continue tomorrow at both Lugogo and Kyambogo cricket ovals.

Day 1 Summary

Morning

Aziz Damani Hurricanes vs. Northern Knights Warriors – Kyambogo Cricket Oval

Aziz Damani Hurricanes 100/3 20 overs

Northern Knights Warriors 75 all-out 16.2/20 overs

Aziz Damani won by 25 runs

Titans Cricket Club vs. Thunder Cricket Club – Lugogo Cricket Oval

Titans Cricket Club 100/5 20 overs

Thunder Cricket Club 101/6 20 overs

Thunder won by 4 wickets

Afternoon

Northern Knights Warriors vs. Aziz Damani Hurricanes – Kyambogo Cricket Oval

Northern Knights Warriors 147/3 20 overs

Aziz Damani Hurricanes 139/5 20 overs

Thunder Cricket Club V Titans Cricket Club – Lugogo Cricket Oval

Thunder Cricket Club 72 all-out 19.5/20 overs overs

Titans Cricket Club 33 all-out 12.3/20 overs