Cameroon and African Football legend Samuel Eto’o has on Saturday, 11th December 2021 been voted the new president of Fédération Camerounaise de Football (FECAFOOT).

The four time Africa Footballer of the year polled 43 votes to beat his rival and incumbent Saidou Mbombo Njoya who polled 31 votes to be elected.

Initially, the race had seven candidates but five of them pulled out on Saturday morning leaving the race between Eto’o and Njoya.

The five who pulled out include; Emmanuel Kessack Maboang, Jean Crespin Soter Nyamsi, Jules Denis Onana, Justin Tagouh and Zacharie Wandja.

The former Barcelona striker will now head the Cameroon Football Federation for the next four years and the first task at hand will be organizing the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations that starts in January next year