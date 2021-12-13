Thunder was at the bottom of the four franchise team tournament after two days of cricket but they were not totally out of it because all four teams had the same number of points only separated by Net Run Rate.

Thunder players lifting the winners’ trophy | Credit: John Batanudde

However, on the final day of the action Thunder was the only side that was able to win two games in a day. Having played all their games at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, they were able to take care of the Northern Knights Warriors by 4 wickets in the morning and 8 wickets in the afternoon. Thunder got a favour from Titans in Kyambogo who denied Hurricanes the title by defeating them by 31 runs in the afternoon after losing in the super over in the morning.

Janest Mbabazi (R) captained Thunder to glory | Credit: John Batanudde

The Thunder came from behind to snatch the title and two million cash prize. Captain Janet Mbabazi was key for the Thunder on the final day scoring an unbeaten half-century in the 8 wicket win over the Knights and her 39 off 43 in the 4 wickets win the morning was the foundation for both victories. She was well supported by Stephanie Nampiina and Irene Alumo especially with the ball, youngster Jimia Muhammed came good in the final game with a well-played 35 that complimented Janet’s half-century. No brainer that the MVP of the second edition came from the Thunder in all-rounder Mildred Anyigo who took home Shs200,000 for her exploits.

Mildred Anyigo was named the tournament MVP | Credit: John Batanudde

The second edition will be mostly remembered as the second coming for some ladies who have been away from the game. Rita Nyangendo turned out for the Aziz Damani Hurricanes, Carol Namugenyi was captain of the Titans, and Barbara Mukankusi played for the Northern Knights Warriors while Scovia Akello was part of the winning thunder team. Their experience should surely be good for the Victoria Pearls in case they get selected for the senior team engagements because they still showed hunger in their play.

A successful three-day event surely must have benefited the ladies as they prepare for international cricket next year.