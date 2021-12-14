Uganda Cricket Association has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of Victoria Pearls head coach Suraj Karavadra.

Karavadra has been in charge of the Victoria Pearls since April 2021 when he was given a two-year deal by the association.

However, most of the nine months he has been in charge of the team were affected by Covid-19 as the ladies missed out on going to Rwanda for the Kwibuka tournament and then 120 days of lockdown.

Karavadra was in charge of the side at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers in Botswana where the Victoria Pearls finished 4th.

There are no details for the reasons for parting ways with Suraj but results can’t be the main reason due to the limited he had to influence the team.

A new coach will be named in the interim to take the team forward.