Eastern Region League 2021-2022

Match Day 2 Results:

Bukedi Group:

Mbale Heroes 5-1 Busia Fisheries

Busia Fisheries Admin 2-0 Galaxy

Galaxy Nolton 0- 1 IUIU

1 IUIU Busia Young 1-0 Iganga Young

Iganga Young Busia United 0-0 Mbale Garage

Nile Group:

Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) 3-1 Walukuba

Walukuba Bugiri De School 2-1 Budondo

Budondo Jinja North 1-0 Mpumude

The struggle and quest to secure the treasured FUFA Big League slot continues for all clubs in the respective third division tiers (regional leagues).

Tororo based Admin and Mbale’s Mbale Heroes are some of the Eastern region clubs that have started strongly in the 2021-2022 season under the Bukedi pool.

In the latest game played, Admin humbled Galaxy 2-0 with Allan Kirunda (penalty) and Kenneth Majara’s goals on match day two at Paya playground.

This followed the first victory during the opening match day when they won 3-0 on the road over Mbale Garage at Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Charles Akena, Cosia Waiswa and Allan Kirunda were on target.

Mbale Heroes team

Other results on match day witnessed Mbale Heroes, coached by assistant Edgar “Sharp” Bwogi humiliate Busia Fisheries 5-1.

John Ssekaya, Ivan Waako, Denis ‘Messi’ Konde, Derrick Dangachur and an own goal from the Busia Fisheries goalkeeper inspired Mbale Heroes to this great victory.

“The target is to get promotion to the FUFA Big League. Every game counts in our midst” Bwogi, Mbale Heroes’ assistant coach attested.

Former top flight side Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) were 3-1 winners over Walukuba.

Nolton lost 1-0 to Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU), Bugiri De School edged Budondo 2-1, Jinja North piped Mpumude 1-0 and Busia Young won 1-0 over Iganga Young.

The contest between Busia United and Mbale Garage ended goal-less.

Match Day 1 Results: