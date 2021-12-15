2021 Seniors Golf Championship (+55 years): Saturday, 18th December

At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

The Uganda Seniors Golfing Society (USGS) and Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCCA) have a special unique bond.

It is a bond that was mended on earth and blessed in heaven.

For the 6th time in a row, UCCA has financially boosted the seniors golfing tournament with Shs. 8,000,000 package as announced at a press briefing on Tuesday, 14th December 2021 in Kampala.

Sam Onek, Uganda Seniors Golf Society chairman graced the launch, flanked by other executive members and UCAA manager of public relations, Vianney Luggya.

The 2021 edition will be held at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club (UGC), Kitante in Kampala on Saturday, 18th December.

Golf is one of the activities that will mark the 30th anniversary of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) with the celebrations climaxing in January next year.

Some of the trophies that will be held

“This is one of the events that will highlight our 30th anniversary celebrations. We are glad to be partnering with the senior golfers for a sixth time in a row. We associate with this event because golfers, especially seniors are frequent flyers and users of our facilities in Entebbe. It was therefore deemed prudent to give back in form of Corporate Social Responsibility to these key stakeholders as we celebrate Aviation Week and 30 years of existence” Vianney Luggya, UCCA Public Relations manager.

Over the years, the seniors golfing tournament has been always held during the Aviation Week (1st to 7th December) in memory of a series of meetings that culminated into the signing of the famous Chicago Convention that led to the establishment of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which oversees air transport across the globe. Uganda is one of the Contracting Member States of ICAO.

A senior golfer in action

Incidentally, this year (during that time), the period was pre-occupied by the annual Uganda Golf Open series in Entebbe and as well the Kenya Day (Jamhuri Day) championship in Kampala.

Golfers above 55 years will compete in the main event with those below 55 years in the subsidiary event.

In 2020, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown, this championship was won by Fred “Oga” Kasumba.

Kasumba won on countback with a 72 nett score to claim the main prize from Caleb Kakuyo.

A new champion awaits to be crowned since Kasumba is committed elsewhere.

Ruth Ssali tallied 76 nett to take the ladies’ gong.

John Byabagambi quenches his thirst (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other partners:

A bandwagon of partners have also joined hand Uganda Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Crown Beverages and Safari Trackers, Bwindi, among others.