28 February 1979 Died: 14 December 2021 (42 years)

It is an extremely sad day in the Rugby fraternity of Uganda and East Africa.

Former Uganda Rugby Cranes national team captain and head coach, Robert ‘Soggy’ Seguya has passed on the night of December 14, 2021, after a tough battle with leukemia that lasted about 6 months.

No amount of words can be used to fully describe Soggy’s contribution to Ugandan rugby.

We have lost a generous and hardworking man.

Robert Seguya lifted by Rugby Cranes players Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

May Coach Soggy’s soul rest in eternal peace.