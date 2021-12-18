Arua Hill SC put up a spirited performance to overcome resilient UPDF FC on Saturday at Barifa Stadium.

In a closely contested encounter, the Leopards clawed their way past the Army side to secure a 2-1 win.

Midfielder Gadafi Wahab and second half substitute Rashid Kawawa scored a goal each to guide the home side to victory. On the other hand, the visitors got their consolation through forward Ivan Ahimbisibwe.

Wahab fired Arua Hill into the lead in the 11th minute off a well taken free kick that beat Goalkeeper Brian Bwete aka Ziggi.

The lead was however short-lived with UPDF FC leveling matters through Ahimbisibwe.

The match winning goal came from substitute Kawawa who scored with his first touch after coming on.The forward had replaced Ivan Eyamu in the 67th minute.

Arua Hill leapfrog UPDF in the 6th position with 18 points while Army side drop a slot down to 7th on 17 points.

Arua Hill Starting XI

Rogers Omedwa (GK), Geriga Atendele, Richard Matovu, Bright Joseph Vuni , Rashid Toha, Faizul Ibrahim, Gadafi Gadinho, Gadafi Wahab, Ivan Eyamu, Sharif Saaka, Alfred Leku

UPDF Starting XI

Brian Bwete (GK), James Begesa, Douglas Oyirwoth, Simon Mbazira, Bernard Muwanga, Donato Okello, Ibrahim Wammanah, Musa Mudde, Frank Yiga, Ambrose Kigozi, Ivan Ahimbisibwe