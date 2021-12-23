Buwekula became the first team to advance to the final of the 2021 Masaza Cup tournament.

The 2012 losing finalists ejected Mawokota 5-3 in post-match penalties at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Mawokota took the lead through Lazaro Bwambale on the stroke of half time.

Buwekula replied via Isaac Musiima’s penalty 11 minutes into the second half.

With the score-line tied one-goal apiece after normal time, the match headed to the tense post-match penalty shoot-out that Buwekula won 5-3.

Buwekula goalkeeper Isaac Onyango Kweizera was the hero as he saved Faizo Matovu’s kick.

The victors scored through Ivan Ssemujju, Bernard Alijuna, Michael Abura, Michael Kimera Kimmich and Isaac Musiima.

Pius Ssebulime, captain Mike Kintu and Allan Oyirwoth were on target for Mawokota.

The second semi-final between Buddu and Bulemeezi ended goal-less after normal time.

The final shall be played on a future date and venue yet to be confirmed.

Quarter finals:

Tuesday, 21st December 2021:

Kyaggwe 2 (2) – 2 (3) Mawokota

Bulemeezi 2-1 Busiro

Buluuli 0-3 Buwekula

Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo

Top scorers: