Masaza Cup 2021 (Semi-finals):

Thursday, December 23:

12 PM: Buwekula Vs Mawokota

3 PM: Buddu VsBulemeezi

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

There are four teams that remain standing at the Masaza Cup 2021 tournament.

Three former winners; Mawokota, Buddu and Bulemeezi are joined outsiders Buwekula at the semi-final stage.

2012 finalists Buwekula take on three time champions Mawokota (2005, 2007 and 2013) in the early kick off (12 PM) at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Buddu, winners in 2006 shall take on two time victors (2012 and 2019) Bulemeezi at 3 PM.

The final shall be played on a future date and venue yet to be confirmed.

Isaac Musiima (shirt 10) celebrates with Lucky Johnson Kassajja after a Buwekula goal

Players to watch:

The pool of Buwekula players has goalkeeper Isaac Kwizera Onyango, captain Shafik Kakande, Emmanuel Yiga, Alex Kizito, Benard Alijuna, Michael Kimera, Raymond Marvin Witakire, Michael Abura, Isaac Musiima, Ivan Ssemujju, Ismail Tamubula, Fahad Jjumbe, Patrick Mubiru (goalkeeper), Stuart Otunnu, Anthony Kizito and Lucky Johnson Kasagga.

Frank Mulindwa, head coach at Buwekula believes the job to reach the finals will be accomplished.

Frank Mulindwa, Buwekula Ssaza team head coach

Buwekula Ssaza came here with the target to reach the final and win the championship as Buwekula targets their first ever title in the Masaza Cup. Frank Mulindwa, Buwekula Ssaza head coach

Mawokota:

Richard Malinga, head coach of Mawokota is also confident that his charges will not disappoint but reach the finals.

“We need to work as a unit and make the final. Our target is to play before the Kabaka as we aim for the fourth title” Malinga attested.

Richard Malinga, Mawokota head coach

Mawokota will miss the services of the star goalkeeper Patrick Emojong who picked up an injury in the quarter final duel against Kyaggwe.

Eric Ssengendo who replaced Emojong and saved two penalties against Kyaggwe will start the game.

Team captain Mike Kintu, speedster Isaac Ofoywoth, Nicholas Jjonga, Faizo Matovu, Arnold Odongo, Mike Kintu (Captain), Saidi Mayanja, Joel Opio, Tonny Kiberu, Pius Ssebulime, Angello Kizza, Lazaro Bwambale, Dan Kazibwe, Allan Oyirwoth and Godfrey Ssekibengo are all also available.

Mawokota Players pray after qualifying for semi-finals

Buddu:

Buddu are also pre-tournament favourites by virtue of their pedigree.

Under coaches Steven Bogere (head coach) and Andy Ssali (assistant coach), Buddu will hope to replicate the group stage form of scoring in every game, but minimizing the deed of conceding per match.

“We want to minimize our mistakes when we take on Bulemeezi. Buddu’s target is to win the trophy” Andy Ssali stated.

Andy Ssali, Assistant head coach Mawokota Ssaza

Buddu’s pool of players has Michael Lutaaya and Nasifu Kabuye (both goalkeepers), Haruna Lukwago, Gideon Odongo, Jonathan Oluka, Fahad Nsamba, Geofrey Gaganga, Bruno Gaganga, Bruno Bunyaga, Marvin Kavuma, Sharifu Ssengendo, Isma Lamitara, Vianny Bukenya, Jaffer Kaziro, Steven Muwawu and Brian Omirambe.

Bulemeezi players pray before the last training on Wednesday

Bulemeezi:

Bulemeezi is also not a walk in the park having won two titles in 2012 and 2019.

Under head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa and his assistant Yusuf Kinene, Bulemeezi has maintained three thirds of the players from the 2019 winnings squad.

Mugerwa anticipates a better showing for Bulemeezi and has the confidence to come top of Buddu in a repeat of last season’s semi-final show-piece.

“We are looking at the game cautiously. We want to revenge the loss to Buddu last year. Bulemeezi is good to win their third title” Mugerwa revealed.

Simon Peter Mugerwa, Bulemeezi head coach

Bulemeezi has a couple of players to look forward to as Tonny Atugonza (goalkeeper), Rodgers Ssebyondya, Douglas Kizza Lule, Godfrey Alijole, Mahad Kabogoza, Sulaiman Ssesazzi, Sharif Nsereko, Gabriel Eragu, Hakiramu Muzannyi, John Ben Nakibinge, Simon Katumba (Captain), Enock Nsumba, Masuudi Kafumbe, Umar Kayemba, Peter Kalvin Emayu and Benaldo Kateregga.

The final shall be played on future date that will be confirmed by Buganda Kingdom.

Quarter finals:

Tuesday, 21st December 2021:

Kyaggwe 2 (2) – 2 (3) Mawokota

Mawokota Bulemeezi 2-1 Busiro

Busiro Buluuli 0-3 Buwekula

Buwekula Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo

Top scorers: