FUFA Big League 2021-2022 (Match Day 10 Results):

Ndejje University 0-0 Luweero United

Luweero United MYDA 0-0 Maroons

Maroons Proline 2-4 Kyetume

Kyetume Blacks Power 1 -1 Kataka

Kataka Calvary 2-2 Kitara

The first round 2021-2022 FUFA Big League season climaxed on Thursday, 23rd December 2021.

Mbale based Kataka remained on top of the 11 team table standings with 18 points off 9 matches.

Kataka is three points better than three clubs tied on 15 points; Blacks Power, Kitara and Calvary.

In the latest results, Blacks Power held table leaders Kataka to a 1-all draw at the Aki Bua Memorial Stadium in Lira.

The Luweero derby between Ndejje University and Luweero United at the Arena of Visions Stadium, Ndejje University ended goal-less.

Kyetume continued with the gradual progress after a slow start, overcoming Proline 4-2 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

At the King George Memorial Stadium in Tororo, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) and visiting Maroons shared the spoils goal-less.

Calvary and Kitara contest at the Aba Bet Green Light Stadium ended all square after a 2-all draw.

The second round will resume in January 2022.