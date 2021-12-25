In the epoch 4 and 6 BC, Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem of Judaea during the days of Herod the king on 25th December.

Thus far, this date has remained crucial to all Christians world over for ages and decades now.

On the exact date in 2021, the Christians and sports family at Caring Hearts Chruch – Kagula Hill in Wakiso District witnessed a big miracle as they celebrated Christ’s birth.

Aging Uganda Cranes international Samuel Baker Kasigwa left his wheelchair and shocked the congregation as he walked.

Confined in a wheel chair, Kasigwa, 87 had arrived at the church to pray in company of his wife and son.

As the lead pastor at the church, Paul Musisi led the intercessions, the Christians witnessed a miracle when Kasirye stood up and managed to walk albeit for a few meters, much to the jubilation of the congregation.

Charles Baker Kasigwa (middle) raises his hand in prayers as Pastor Paul Musisi (right) prays

Pastor Musisi is also the president of Former Footballers’ Initiative (FFI), an active group that brings together retired footballers to carter for their well-being in lives after football.

“Daddy has been unable to walk for the past two or three months” his son revealed.

He added that “this is a big milestone and though he is still a long way to recovering from multiple ailments, we can feast on this for Christmas”.

Kasigwa’s left hand and leg were paralyzed after a stroke and high blood pressure.

He recently had a brain scan (for a brain tumor) at the Mulago Hospital Neurologic Department.

A forward during his playing days, Kasigwa was part of the Uganda Cranes team that made the debut visit to the United Kingdom.

Uganda Cranes was invited for a tour in England in 1956 as they arrived on 23rd August and left on the 5th October after playing 11 matches.

Most of these players played bare footed (only two of them wore boots), winning thrice, drawing once and lost 7 matches.

During this tour, Uganda Cranes overcame United Kingdom Olympic, Southall and Leeds & District FA by an identical 2-1 score apiece.

Charles Baker Kasigwa

Kasigwa now lives in Kisaaliza village, Masindi and he is the remaining survivor of this crop of gallant players.

In 2017, the FUFA President, Moses Hassim Magogo rewarded Kasigwa with a plaque and cash (Shs 1M) that left the legend very excited and in tears.

“To honour me is a very big feat by FUFA. I thank the FUFA Executive and Eng. Moses Magogo for this generosity. Continue rewarding the people who do well” Kasigwa, who played also for Uganda Railways, Lint Marketing Board and Pepsi Cola clubs remarked.

FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo rewards Charles Baker Kasigwa with a plaque in Masindi

After retirement as a player, Kasigwa coached Lint Marketing Board and Uganda Commercial Bank.

Kasigwa and many of the sports legends elsewhere in the country need urgent address with the ultimate care to appreciate the services they offered during the hey active days.