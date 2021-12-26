The festive season is a special time to celebrate, merry-make and commemorate with loved ones.

But, with the continued lockout on close contact sports as Powerlifting (due COVID-19 pandemic), many powerlifters who survived by the sport activities have been struggled.

US based Ugandan heavy weight powerlifter Roy Mubiru together with friends of powerlifting gave a lifeline to lifters with provision of food stuffs including rice, sugar and cooking oil.

The handover of these items was done at the Uganda Olympics Committee (UOC) offices in Lugogo, Kampala.

Frank Kaheesi Sserugo (third from left) with the powerlifters happily show off the donated itmes

Frank Kaheesi Sserugo, manager to Mubiru, who doubles as patron for RM powerlifting and Crossfit Club, lauded the friends of powerlifting, Nsubuga Trading and Projects based in South Africa forth handy support to the athletes.

“Much as we are in a tight situation due the Covid19 pandemic, Roy and his friends have picked from pockets to help other lifters as way of seeing them through the Christmas,” Sserugo hinted.

“To our lifters, I encourage you to keep focused as 2022 seems promising sporty wise, and get vaccinated against COVID-19 as Government is soon letting open the nation.” He added.

Powerlifters express their joy after recieving the food stuff donated to them by Roy Mubiru and friends

On behalf of my fellow powerlifters, we are very humbled for this offer by Roy Mubiru and the friends of Powerlifting. May the good Lord bless you all abundantly. Vaster Kyalimpa, Para Powerlifter

Para powerlifter Vaster Kyalimpa

Meanwhile, Roy Mubiru is set to participate in the XPC worlds at Arnold championship set for 3rd to 6th March 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Mubiru who qualified for the championship on an underweight of 110kgs, will compete in the Pro Raw Full power.

Roy Mubiru in the Gym

The 2019 World champion, decided to cut weight from his normal 115-120kg competition weight to a lower weight of 242ibs.

The 2022 March Arnold classics will attract over 22,000 athletes from over 80 countries around the world.

Roy Mubiru poses by his monster ride

The local calendar is set to be released early January, 2022, with a number of competitions including RM powerlifting and Crossfit championship in February, Africa championships in July, and world qualifiers set for September, as well as other international engagements.