For the second year, Covid has denied local clubs an opportunity to play the league and even the national T20 league in itself was more of an invitational tournament. Perhaps UCA is missing something with the new world order, Covid is here to stay and what is needed is a change in the way of doing things rather than waiting for things to go back to normal.

The focus for the association for the last two years has been the advancement of the Cricket Cranes, Victoria Pearls, and Baby Cricket Cranes.

The Cricket Cranes went to Namibia early in the year in Coach Laurence Mahatlane’s first assignment as head coach, and his side got proper schooling as the Cricket Cranes failed to match up with their opponents losing three T20 games and two ODI games. While many thought that was embarrassing, Mahatlane wasn’t one of them. He thought this was the turning point of the team and the experience alone got the team tread on a different path especially when it came to preparation. However, that tour was a last for some and a start for others. Frank Akankwasa was the greatest benefactor but team mainstay Roger Mukasa, Hamu Kayondo, and Arnold Otwani fell out of favor, and in came Simon Ssesazi and the unexpected return of Deus Muhumuza.

Lawrence Mhatlane and Deus Muhumuza | Credit: John Batanudde

The Cricket Cranes then went to notch up some T20i records with a total of 16 wins in 2021 just 2 behind the incredible Pakistan team. On this journey, the Cricket Cranes won the Pearl of Africa Series against Kenya and Nigeria which came on the backdrop of winning the Derby Trophy between Uganda and Kenya and had three ODI games.

The Cricket Cranes then went to Kigali Rwanda played a total of 11 games winning 10 of those with the only bleep against Kenya where they lost by a single run at the T20 World Cup Qualifiers finals. Uganda swept aside all their opponents during the Group A qualifiers winning six out of six before returning two weeks later for the finals clinching a place at next year’s globals with a nervous winner win against Kenya on the final day.

It was a deserving reward for a side that has developed in leaps and bounds since Laurence Mahatlane took charge. The Cricket Cranes are a better unit as a group and the competition for places has improved the performance of individuals. Simon Ssesazi has earned his spot at the top of the order and together with his opening partner Saud Islam have made it impossible to give other players a look in. Ronak Patel has had a calming influence at number 3 with Riazat Ali and Dinesh Nakrani giving the team that X factor with the bat.

Franco Nsubuga has also gotten a new lease of life, and at 41, he is showing no signs of slowing down as he still prefers to field out in the deep but he was very key in giving Uganda strong starts with the ball at the top of the order.

Fred Achellam has played with more confidence as the first-choice wicketkeeper. The confidence of having not to worry about his position in the team is paying off, he was very good on the eye especially when he had to start up to the medium pacers and keeping wickets on difficult grounds he did a stellar job. Youngster Kenneth Waiswa had a quiet year by his standards but he knows only those playing are better than him at the moment he just needs to wait his turn.

2022 is a big year for the Cricket Cranes with the second round of the Challenge League around the corner and the global qualifiers in Zimbabwe later the year. Another chance for those that haven’t had much time in 2021 to make a case for places because cricket is a lot.

After 15 years, the U-19 boys will be going to the junior showpiece in the West Indies. Pascal Murungi led his team from the front at the qualifiers in Kigali earning himself the MVP award. A third appearance for Uganda after Bangladesh (2004) and Sri Lanka (2006) and this time a new generation takes Ugandan cricket to the World.

The World Cup starts on January 15 and runs until February 4 and Uganda is in Group B alongside India, South Africa, and Ireland. The youngsters will start their campaign against Ireland on Jan 15th in Guyana before shifting base to Trinidad and Tobago to face South Africa and then India.

Victoria Pearls

Only the Victoria Pearls were nonstarters. A lot is expected from a group that has delivered only once in 2017 when they were crowned African Queens.

Suraj Karavadra took the reigns in April but his short innings were mostly after by natural disasters as two weeks into his tenure the whole squad couldn’t travel for the Kwibuka tournament in Kigali due to Covid and then the 42-day lockdown left the girls with little time to prepare for the T20 World Cup qualifiers in Botswana.

The Victoria Pearls won 3 games but largely against minnows, falling to better opponents Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania in the 3rd place playoff.

The post mortem from Botswana divorced Karavadra and Uganda Cricket Association as both sides chose to mutually part ways, the future of Victoria Pearls again left uncertain for a side that is only one qualification step away from the World Cup.

Uganda Cricket Association was also able to organize the second edition of the Ladies Elite League with four franchise sides growing from the two franchise sides that took part in the first edition in 2020. This gave an opportunity to more girls to take part in the Elite League as they look for girls to feature for the Victoria Pearls next year. The national ladies T20 league took place with Aziz Damani continuing with their dominance defeating Soroti Cricket Academy in the final.

Maria Nyende Kagoya | Credit: John Batanudde

Cricket in 2021 has been a case of fire and ice as the highs were so high and the lows so low for the association. However, the highs carry the season for they mean that there is a lot of international cricket guaranteed which is an opportunity to expose many players as well as create a new following for cricket in Uganda. 2022 should give us more from cricket especially as the economy opens up which will allow for more local engagements and school programs.