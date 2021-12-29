Management of Kampala Regional League entity Impala Hill Football Club has parted ways with their head coach Allan Kabonge.

The development comes in the wake of their 4-1 home victory over Nawanku at Mulago Playground, Kampala during the Stanbic Uganda Cup preliminary round.

The club cites the unprofessional conduct of Kabonge where he has been implicated in several repeated counts and breach of the employment contract.

Kabonge is accused of allegedly soliciting money from players’ allowances and salaries in a bid to be considered for selection, negotiating footballing deals with Sports Club Villa and three Impala Hill contracted players (Solomon Wafula, Martin Nsubuga and Jamir Murhusin).

“Any dealings done with him (Allan Kabonge) on behalf of the club are at owners risk.” the club wrote in a statement.

Allan Kabonge (with hand raised) during a training session at Impala Hill Football Club playground in Mulago, Kampala

Kabonge has vehemently denied any wrong doing, insisting every act executed has been done along professional lines.

“I have always followed the do’s and don’ts of coaching in line with our coach’s guide” Kabonge replied when contacted.

It remains to be seen who will take over the club that also has assistant coach Derrick Walulya and goalkeeping coach Hamza Muwonge.

Kabonge is a vastly experienced tactician who has handled a number of clubs over the years as Onduparaka, Nkumba University, Entebbe, Masavu, Lira United, Busiro Ssaza, Katwe United, Five Stars Football Club – Entebbe, Paidha Black Angels and lately Impala Hill.

He owns the Lake Victoria Soccer Academy, based in Entebbe Municipality.