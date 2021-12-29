Management of Tooro United Football Club has terminated the employment contract of their head coach Edward “German” Golola.

The decision to relieve the experienced tactician of his duties was communicated by the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hasheem Rayyan Sayyd.

The main reason among other forwarded for the decision is the appalling performance as cited in the letter to the former Vipers and Kitara head coach.

As you are aware that the club performance has deteriorated both in the field of play, training and your role as head coach of the club has left a lot to desired which has put the club in a very worrying position in the league. Therefore, management has deemed it necessary to suspend you with immediate effect as review of the your contract is done. Tooro United Football Club Statement

Edward Golola on the touchline for Tooro United Football Club

In 13 games played this season, Tooro United has managed a single win and draw with 11 defeats.

The Fort Portal based entity remains bottom placed with four points, having scored only 9 goals and conceded as many as 34 goals.

The interim coach to complete the first round for the club remains uncommunicated thus far.

On 8th January 2022, Tooro United makes the trip to the West Nile city of Arua to face Onduparaka.