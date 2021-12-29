Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: 4 th – 20 th February – China

The Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) made a key note address about the preparations of the up-coming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Birmingham 2022 Common Wealth, Islamic Sports and Africa Youth Games.

This was delivered by Donald Rukare, the president of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) during the end of year address at the UOC headquarters in Lugogo, Kampala on Tuesday, 28th December 2021.

“Preparations for the Beijing Winter Games are ongoing. There is only one athlete (Brolin Mawejje) trying to qualify for the games. We shall know our participation in the Winter Games by 17th January 2022 when the qualification period closes and final quota announced. We hope he makes it for Beijing, China.” Rukare noted.

Mawejje has two events remaining for him to know his status and has been receiving support through the OS Winter Games funding.

Snow Boarder Brolin Mawejje Credit: Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Commonwealth Games:

Rukare noted that the total open allocation quota for team Uganda is 40; with the first distribution having 36 slots and the second one with 4 slots.

A number of disciplines have already embarked on the journey to qualification and these include; netball, rugby 7’s, para sports (para-athletics, para-badminton, para-swimming and powerlifting), basketball 3×3, Badminton mixed teams, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and women’s cricket.

The games will be held across a number of venues in Birmingham and the West Midlands, with the principal venue being the Alexander stadium.

The accreditation preparations commenced already and the chef de mission seminar is scheduled for 24th – 27th January 2022.

Sports Journalists listen to the end of year address by UOC officials at Lugogo, Kampala on 28th December 2021 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Islamic Sports Games:

Uganda will also take part in the 5th edition of the Islamic Sports Games due on the 9th to 18th August 2021 in Konya city, Turkey.

These games have 54 countries and were due to happen in 2021 but postpoined due to COVID-19.

Seven sports disciplines of Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Table Tennis, Swimming, Taekwondo and Weightlifting will be considered.

Ian Aziku during the CANA Zone 3 Swimming event in Kampala. Uganda will take a swimming team for the Islamic Games Credit: John Batanudde

Addis Ababa 2022 Africa Youth Games:

The fourth edition of the Africa Youth Games will take place in Addis Ababa city, Ethiopia.

The games were originally set for Maseru city, Lesotho.

The Africa Youth Games targets the age bracket of 14 to 18 age group with the aim to contribute to the development of the African Sport and to the growth of Olympic values.

Meanwhile, UOC will embark on building a new home, starting 2022 as well as consolidating on the partners attained from 2021.