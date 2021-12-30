I have run out of counting the number of times I called out Fufa to tackle match-fixing in Ugandan football.

The recent resignation of Ali Ssekatawa as the Nyamityobora FC patron is just the latest in a number of eminent people and institutions leaving the game because of a vice Fufa has failed to address.

I’ve worked with Ssekatawa for more than two decades and few people match him in integrity as well as patience.

When I was Nyamityobora president, we regularly met to forge the best way forward for the team in spite of the full force from Fufa to fail us. Through that experience, we lost many points in the boardroom but matters were not helped on pitch where we witnessed many dubious calls.

Ssekatawa had enough of that drama after witnessing Kyetume rout Nyamityobora 9-1 in a game that had all the ingredients of a fix. Instead, Fufa saw nothing suspicious and does not even plan to investigate it.

In 2019 when I blew the lid about the infestation of match-fixing in Ugandan football, I expected Fufa to do an investigation but the Fufa Ethics Committee instead summoned me for breaching the competitions rules.

It was a publicity stunt to bury their heads in the sand because they knew the vice was rife.

Perhaps some Fufa members are benefitting from it because earlier on, the federation had instituted the Kidega committee whose report on match-fixing has never been released to date.

How many Ssekatawas should come out before Fufa does something?

Recently, senior police commander Asan Kasingye pointed out that match-fixing is killing Ugandan football. One wonders how an AIGP can only talk about it on social media without having powers to invoke the state authorities to act.

All this means that the forces behind match-fixing are much stronger than the state and all Kasingye can do is to simply look on.

What hurts most is that many genuine football investors are losing out to a cartel of fixers who have the blessing of the top-most leaders of the game.

It is perhaps high time that the football fraternity stops these things of talking about it and finds ways of acting.

Ssekatawa has shown he has no room for mediocrity. We need more such men of integrity and the jury is still out on Fufa to show they are not part or beneficiaries of match-fixing.