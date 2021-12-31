For his poor officiating in the aborted Onduparaka vs KCCA game in Arua on Monday, referee Ronald Madanda has been given a six months ban.

Madanda made questionable decisions in the game including two penalties with one resulting into the abandonment of the match at the Green Light stadium.

“The Referees Disciplinary Panel found that the Centre Referee Madanda Ronald failed to justify the poor officiating which gravely affected match number 101 and he is hereby sanctioned with;

“A suspension from officiating football at all levels until 30th June 2022 for unjustified poor officiating; the suspension comes into force immediately.”

His matter is further forwarded to the Investigation Chamber for more investigation according to the ruling.

“The matter is further forwarded to the Investigation Chamber of the Ethics Committee to further investigate whether the incorrect decisions of Mr Madanda Ronald in Match # 101 were intended to influence the results of the and be dealt in accordance with the FUFA Ethics Code.”

In the same ruling, the Disciplinary Panel has ordered a replay of the game that aborted in additional minutes while tied at 2-2.