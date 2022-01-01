The Baby Cricket Cranes left for the U19 World Cup on Friday aboard KLM en route to their quarantine base in Trinidad and Tobago.

The team was originally supposed to leave on Sunday via Dubai but a ban on travel for Ugandans via Dubai meant a quick change in travel plans with the team leaving on Friday night via the Netherlands.

There was a late change to the team as well as Vice-Captain Munir Ismail and Akram Nsubuga missing out due to positive Covid results their places in the team taken by Yunusi Sowobi and Fahad Mutagana.

Uganda is making its 3rd appearance at the U-19 World Cup and will be taking on three Test-playing nations in Group B that include Ireland, India, and South Africa. They will spend three days of quarantine in Trinidad and Tobago before traveling to Guyana for their two warm-up games against Scotland on January 8th and Srilanka on 12th January.

Uganda will open its World Cup campaign against Ireland on January 15 before switching camp to Trinidad and Tobago to take on South Africa on the 18th and India on the 22nd of January. The game against India will be a TV game an opportunity for the youngsters to show what they got.

The tournament concludes on February 4 before the youngsters return home.