FUFA Big League

Matchday 10

Sunday, 2nd January 2022

Maroons FC vs Nyamityobora FC – Prisons Ground, Luzira

MYDA FC vs Calvary FC – King George IV Memorial Stadium,Tororo

Kitara FC vs Ndejje University FC – Masindi City Stadium

Kyetume FC vs Kataka FC – Nakisunga Ssaza Ground

Luweero United FC vs Blacks Power – Kosovo Grounds

The first round of the 2021/22 FUFA Big League campaign will officially come to a climax on Sunday (today) with five games on the card.

Ending the first round on high means a lot to teams especially those in contention for promotional slots.

The biggest game of Matchday ten will see table leaders Kataka FC make the trip to Nakisunga Ssaza Ground to face a stern test in Kyetume FC.

Kyetume FC come into this game on the back of a convincing 4-2 win over Proline FC eight days ago before the Christmas break and will attempt to break Kataka’s unbeaten run.

Kataka on the other hand still have a grip at the top of the log having fought hard to earn a point at Blacks Power in their previous outing.

With 18 points, the Mbale based outfit are three points ahead of today’s opponents Kyetume FC.

Maroons FC will be at home to hapless Nyamityobora FC who languish in the lower end of the table and the Prison side will hope to pick all three points.

Second placed Blacks Power under the stewardship of Vialli Bainomugisha have a chance to move top of the table should they win at Luweero United FC and Kataka FC fail to beat kyetume.

In the other game to be played on Sunday MYDA host Calvary FC at King George IV Memorial Stadium. The Tororo based outfit has managed to garner just five points from 9 games.

In Masindi, Richard Makumbi’s Kitara FC will be at home to Ndejje University.