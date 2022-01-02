1st Entebbe City Kids League:

Finals:

U-7: Bugabo Football Academy 1-2 Hilgard Football Academy

Bugabo Football Academy Hilgard Football Academy U-10: Excel Soccer Academy 0-1 Catalonia Football Academy

Excel Soccer Academy Catalonia Football Academy U-13 : Excel Soccer Academy 1-2 Streamline Soccer Academy

: Excel Soccer Academy Streamline Soccer Academy U-16: Navigators Soccer Academy 1-0 Excel Soccer Academy

The first ever Entebbe City Kids League championship climaxed successfully at Works Playground in Entebbe Municipality on Saturday, 1st January 2022.

Four finals were played in the U-7, U-10, U-13 and U-16 age catergories.

This followed the earlier group stages played at Kiwafu, Banga – Nakiwogo and Entebbe Muslim playgrounds.

Excel (Yellow) in action against Catalonia during the U-10 final (Credit: David Isabirye)

Bugabo and Hilgard captains with the match official, Muhammed Nakalaali (Credit: David Isabirye)

In the U-7 final, Garuga based Bugabo Football Academy lost 2-1 to Tanda’s Hilgarde Football Academy.

James Kawooya and Vianne Luyimbazi scored for Hilgard while the immensely gifted Ronald Ssemakula was on target for Bugabo.

Hilgard U-7 team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Bugabo U-7 team (Credit: David Isabirye)

U-10:

Tyron Kibira scored Catalonia Football Academy’s lone goal during their 1-0 win over Excel Soccer Academy in the U-10 final.

U-13:

Kisubi’s Streamline Soccer Academy overcame Excel Soccer Academy 2-1 during the U-13 final.

Godwin Angumin netted a brace for this 15th and 16th goals of the championship to take the top scorer’s award as well.

Mike Waremirwoth scored the consolation for Excel Soccer Academy.

U-13 action between Excel and Streamline. Stream won 2-1 (Credit: David Isabirye)

U-16:

During the last final on the day, Nakiwogo based Navigators Soccer Academy edged Excel Soccer Academy 1-0.

Steven Otim Oriywoth curved home a free-kick on the stroke of full time for the memorable victory.

Catalonia Academy captain gets the team trophy. They won the U-10 event (Credit: David Isabirye)

All the different winners earned trophies, gold medals, jersey and a ball.

The respective runners up got silver medals.

Hilgard players recieve their trophy and medals (Credit: David Isabirye)

Streamline Academy U-13 team (Credit: David Isabirye)

There were individual medals given to the various top scorers in the different age groups.

The tournament was organized by councilor Yasin Ssemanda and funded by Entebbe Municipal Council with the blessing of Mayor Fabrice Rulinda.

Navigators (Red) against Excel_U-16 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Navigators Team_U-16 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Excel U-16 Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ssemanda applauded the effort of all the team managers, coaches, referees, players, media and the organizing committee to have a successful event.

“I want to thank the entire organizing team that has made this tournament a success. The team managers, coaches, referees, players, media and everybody, I say thank you. We shall have this event organized annually” Ssemanda remarked.

Councillor Yasin Ssemanda hands over a set of jerseys and trophy to the Navigators U-16 team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Organizers and special guests on the high table (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda Youth Football Association representative Shafik Kakooza congratulated the winning teams and all the participants, vowing to make the tournament a better one in the subsequent editions.

KCCA midfielder Emmanuel Alex Wasswa was among the special invited guests.

Navigators U-16 players show off their medals and trophy won (Credit: David Isabirye)

The match officials proudly show off their medals (Credit: David Isabirye)