Over the last few days, Ugandan media has been awash with the unfortunate incidents that happened in the League game between Onduparaka FC and KCCA FC on 27th December 2021.

For starters, the aforementioned fixture could not be played to fulltime after incidents involving fans of Onduparaka FC storming the pitch thus forcing the game to end prematurely with Police called into action, firing rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the rowdy fans.

What followed days after was the FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel hurling out several sanctions including banning referee Ronald Madanda and Onduparaka defender Rashid Okocha for six months apiece.

Additionally, FUFA ordered for the game to be replayed at a neutral ground despite docking the Arua based side two points.

However, KCCA FC has come out to vehemently disagree with the Federation’s decisions and still contemplating on following some of the steps taken therein.

In a statement released by the club on Sunday, 2nd January 2022, KCCA FC believe the decisions were not only shocking but also wanting.

” The decision of the FUFA CDP was received on 31st December 2021 with total shock and dismay at the callousness of the sanctions imposed on the abandoned match,” reads part of the statement.

“These sanctions not only set aside the rule book drafted and shared by the Federation (FA) but are also a pat on the back of perennial offenders and a reward to hooliganism by gifting clubs a second bite at the cherry.”

KCCA FC insist it is not the first time such incidents are happening in the games involving Onduparaka and to their disappointment, the offenders are not brought to book.

“We have severally reported similar incidents in Arua- Not the first time our team bus has been attacked nor our fans beaten to the FA but they have opted not to take any action then and what we have now is an outpour of recklessness.”

In the statement, KCCA FC highlight that it is such cases that ruined the domestic league in the 90s and if not handled well, the country could easily slide back.

The club is also contemplating on whether to take into effect some of the decisions made including replaying the game.

“We are currently looking at all options at our disposal and we shall advise further on which direction to take regarding this matter.”

The second round of the 2021/22 is expected to start on Tuesday, 4th January 2022.