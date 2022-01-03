Uganda Cranes international build ups in Europe & Asia:

Detailed Programme:

9th January 2022: Converging (Morning) & Training (Afternoon)

10th January 2022: Departur to Turkey

12th January 2022: Iceland Vs Uganda – Antalya, Turkey

15th January 2022: Botosani Vs Uganda – Antalya, Turkey

18th January 2022: Moldova Vs Uganda – Antalya, Turkey

21st January 2022: Iraq Vs Uganda – Baghdad

27th January 2022: Bahrain Vs Uganda – Bahrain city

28th January 2022: Return to Uganda

Uganda Cranes will travel to Europe and Asia for five international build up matches between 10th to 28th January 2022.

Head coach Milutin Sredojevic has to this effect summoned a pool of 44 players to embark on preparation for these matches.

Uganda Cranes shall play five international build up matches against Iceland, Botosani and Moldova in Turkey.

Two other build ups will be held in Asia; against Iraq in Baghdad and Bahrain in Bahrain city.

Benjamin Ochan is already capped 17 times since 2013 when he made his debut Credit: John Batanudde

KCCA goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan makes a return to the national team fold after some period out.

Ochan joins Vipers’ youngster Jack Komakech, Nafian Alionzi (URA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express) and two foreign based goalkeepers Charles Lukwago (based in Ethiopia) and Isima Watenga (South African based).

Wakiso Giants’ play maker Titus “Tito” Ssematimba earns his maiden appearence on the national team.

Titus Ssematimba (center) in action at Wakiso Giants against Police Credit: John Batanudde

URA defender Benjamin Nyakoojo, Arua Hill’s Joseph Bright Vuni, George Kasonko (BUL) , Ibrahim Juma (KCCA), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa) and unattached Patrick Henry Kaddu are also part of the players’ pool.

Travis Mutyaba shields the ball away from Onduparaka’s Ivan Okello Credit: John Batanudde

The players will converge on the morning of 9th January 2022 and hold a training session later in the evening and will depart for for Turkey is 10th January 2022.

The first build up against Iceland on 12th January 2022 in Antalya city, Turkey.

The match will come on 15th January 2022 against Botosani (in Antalya) and the third match shall come on 18th January 2022 against Moldova, also in Antalya.

Uganda Cranes shall then face Iraq on 21st January 2022 in Baghdad city, and finally Bahrain on 27th January 2022 in – Bahrain city.

The team returns home on the 28th January 2022.

Innocent Wafula is part of the team

The Full Summoned Squad:

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Ochan (KCCA), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Jack Komakech (Vipers), Charles Lukwago (Saint George, Ethiopia), Isima Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Joel Mutakubwa (Express)



Defenders: Denis Iguma (KCCA), Livingstone Mulondo (KCCA), John Revita (KCCA), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Fesali Najib (URA), Kenneth Semakula (URA), Joseph Bright Vuni (Arua Hill), Benjamin Nyakojjo (URA), Gavin Kizito Mugwer (SC Villa), Innocent Wafula (KCCA), James Begisa (UPDF), Geriga Atendele (Arua Hills), Abdu Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Eric Senjobe (Police), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Juma Ibrahim (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers)



Midfielders: Shafik Kagimu (URA), Bright Anukani (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Martin Kizza (Express), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), George Kasonko (BUL), Mahad Kakooza (Express), Ashraf Mugume (KCCA)

Forwards: Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Muhamed Shaban (Onduparaka), Rogers Mato (KCCA), Musa Esenu (BUL), Alfred Leku (Arua Hill), Steven Mukwala (URA), Cromwell Rwothomio (URA), Kirya Amos (Gaddafi), Sentamu Yunus (Vipers), Titus Sematimba (Wakiso Giants), Kaddu Patrick (Unattached), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Sadat Anaku (KCCA)