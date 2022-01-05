Henry Kalungi Foundation will hold a charity drive to give back to community on Wednesday after a year of restricted activity due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The organization founded by former Uganda Cranes defender Henry Kalungi – plans to support underpriviledged chidren as a way of fostering change in society.

The entity only donated food stuffs and other material to families in Makerere Kivulu early last year in the abscence of Henry and co-founder Jackline Kalungi.

“We are very blessed to be able to share love with these amazing young people,” former Uganda Cranes defender Kalungi told Kawowo Sports.

“It means a lot to be able to share a day filled with joy. We are thankful that we can be able to do this party this year. The previous years have had a lot of challenges with COVID19.

He added; “That restricted a lot of things but we look forward to being able to continue serving this year.”

This will be the 6th year in a row of charity with planned activities in Bulemeezi with focus on elderly, women and underpriviledged children.

Henry Kalungi Foundation’s mission is to raise up generations in love, hope and purpose, through outreach, education, and empowerment to positively and sustainability impact up the community.