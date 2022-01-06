Express FC skipper Enock Walusimbi and winger Joseph Akandwanaho will be under the spotlight as the Red Eagles host Soltilo Bright Stars FC on Friday in Wankulukuku.

The duo featured for Bright Stars FC before crossing over to Wankulukuku, with Akandwanaho joining a year ago.

Akandwanaho Credit: Express FC

Walusimbi indicates that whereas the visitors are fighting to move away from the drop zone, Friday’s game will not be a walk in the park.

Defender Enock “Lucio” Walusimbi during his time at Bright Stars

“Tomorrow’s game against Soltilo Bright Stars is going to be tough, they’re fighting for relegation while we want to close the gap at the top of the table. We’ve worked on finishing and all we have to do is win the game”. He stated.

Coach Wasswa Bbosa shares similar sentiments and believes this is the perfect moment to close the gap at the top with Vipers SC and KCCA FC not in action until Saturday.

Richard Wasswa Bbosa, Express head coach Credit: John Batanudde

“They could be struggling but I believe Bright Stars FC is a decent side. We want to win the game, we want to reduce the gap between us and the table leaders,” he said before adding, ” We had a slow start in the beginning but that was because the players were fatigued but we have managed to pick ourselves up hence the good run.”

Defender Murushid Juuko who was substituted in the game against Tooro United is a doubt and will be subjected to a late fitness test.

Express FC however welcome back midfielders Mahad Kakooza and Nicholas Kasozi who return from suspension and illness respectively.

Soltilo Bright Stars FC on the other hand welcome back Ivan Irinimbabazi from suspension but Emmanuel Loki, Warren Bbule (both Injured) and Andy Kyambadde (Fever) are ruled out.