Uganda’s leading beverage Nile Special has returned as the official sponsor for Uganda Rugby Premier League with a three-year package worth UGX 2.6 billion starting this year.

The partnership was announced on Thursday morning in a press conference that doubled as the 2022 season launch at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Godwin Kayangwe, John Paul Ssemakula, and Peter Odongo | Credit: John Batanudde

Speaking at the event, Uganda Rugby Union president Godwin Kayangwe expressed the union’s pleasure with Nile Special’s trust in them. He further revealed that the sponsorship package will be in a staggered increment from UGX 671 million for the 2022 season to UGX 805 million for 2023 and finally UGX 1.13 billion for the 2024 season.

“We are very grateful for the trust that Nile Special has extended to the union. It is a demonstration of the brand’s belief in the union’s short and long-term strategic plans to which we pledge to adhere,” Kayangwe said.

According to a press release document from the union, the sponsorship package will cover four aspects namely; administration, incentives and prizes to clubs and players, brand and marketing, and media. However, further details of the financial breakdown were not revealed.

The previous two seasons were sponsored by Nile Special Stout, one of Nile Breweries’ brands. John Paul Ssemakula, Nile Breweries’ Connections Manager noted that the switch in partner brands with rugby is simply a re-alignment of strategies.

“Both brands belong to the Nile Special family, so there are bound to be some internal alignments as long as they lead to a greater good. And in this case, the greater good is the continued unwavering commitment to growing the game of rugby in Uganda,” Ssemakula affirmed.

The 2022 season will run under a campaign dubbed “A League Unmatched” in line with Nile Special’s Unmatched In Gold campaign that celebrates the brand’s 21 Monde Selection gold medals earned in recognition of its quality.

“This season, we want everything to step up a notch or two, to levels unmatched. We are brewing a number of fans engagements both on-field and on social media all meant to give the game unmatched glitz going forward,” Ssemakula promised.

Eric Tolit (Buffaloes), Joseph Aredo (Kobs), and Shakul Ssaka (Rams) | Credit: John Batanudde

The 2022 Nile Special Rugby Premier League will kick off on Saturday, January 8 with all the teams in action around the capital Kampala.

Nile Special Rugby Premier League Matchday One fixtures: