The International Judo Federation (IJF) made crucial amendments to the sport in a bid to make it more exciting and dynamic.

IJF is adapting the refereeing rules to reflect the developmental needs of this sport.

The refereeing rules are going to be adjusted in order to present judo in its best form.

We have received proposals and recommendations from national federations for rule amendments and changes. The IJF is working hard to modernize our beloved sport with input from partners. These new rules will come into force from the beginning of 2022, in place until 2024. The principle of the rules is to protect athletes and the sport as a whole, while promoting judo to be more dynamic, more attractive for the public and the media. Tricks that will delay the contest will be penalized, so will dangerous situations and throws to prevent scoring in the traditional ways. Vladimir Barta, International Judo Federation Head Sport Director

According to Adams, an Olympic medalist, world champion and the current IJF Refereeing Supervisor, all the rules that will be applied in the first instance during the Odivelas Grand Prix in Portugal from 28th to 30th January 2022 and on until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Judo Association (UJA) recently confirmed new trustees as well as another executive committee.

Uganda Judo Association (UJA) Excecutive Committee members (L-R) Jasper Aligawesa, Captain Herbert Mulasa Musiitwa (middle) and George Ssekiwunga during a press conference

Long serving captain Herbert Musiitwa was retained president as unopposed.

Jasper Aligawesa is the vice president administration as George Ssekiwunga is the vice in charge of technical affairs.

Derrick Ntege is the general secretary, deputized by John Bosco Masiko.

The treasurer is Hajji Dr. Badru Sebalu and Rachael Babirye as the female gender representative.

Onek as the athletes representative.

Trustees:

There are a number of Trustees to include; Major General Elly Kayanja, Peninah Kabenge Aligawesa, AIGP Andrew Sorowen, H.E Ambassador of Japan Edmond Yakuzawu, Harunah Kebba and Kavuma Kabenge.

Uganda Judo Association Logo

In Uganda, there are a number of clubs duly registered with the associatio as Abedi, Entebbe, Black Moster (Jinja), Divine Martial Arts, Agahakan, Uganda Police, Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF), Smart Kigwo Martial Arts, Nakivubo, Makerere and Lukwago Fitness club.

About Judo:

Judo is system of unarmed combat, now primarily a sport. The rules of the sport of judo are complex.

The objective is to cleanly throw, to pin, or to master the opponent, the latter being done by applying pressure to arm joints or to the neck to cause the opponent to yield.

Techniques are generally intended to turn an opponent’s force to one’s own advantage rather than to oppose it directly.

A ritual of courtesy in practice is intended to promote an attitude of calm readiness and confidence.

The usual costume, known as jūdōgi, is a loose jacket and trousers of strong white cloth.

White belts are worn by novices and black by masters, with intermediate grades denoted by other colours. Jūdōka (students of judo) perform the sport with bare feet.

Kanō Jigorō (1860–1938) collected the knowledge of the old jujitsu schools of the Japanese samurai and in 1882 founded his Kōdōkan School of judo (from the Chinese jou-tao, or roudao, meaning “gentle way”), the beginning of the sport in its modern form.

Kanō eliminated the most dangerous techniques and stressed the practice of randori (free practice), although he also preserved the classical techniques of jujitsu (jūjutsu) in the kata (forms) of judo.

By the 1960s judo associations had been established in most countries and affiliated to the International Judo Federation, which is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary.

Marius Vizer was relected as the President of the International Judo Federation during the IJF Ordinary Congress in Budapest city on Thursday, 3rd June 2021.

Uganda Judo Association (UJA) Executive Committee:

President: Captain Herbert Musiitwa

Captain Herbert Musiitwa Vice President (Administration): Jasper Aligawesa

Jasper Aligawesa Vice President (Technical): George Ssekiwunga

George Ssekiwunga General Secretary: Derrick Ntege

Derrick Ntege Assistant General Secretary: John Bosco Masiko

John Bosco Masiko Treasurer: Hajji Dr. Badru Ssebalu

Hajji Dr. Badru Ssebalu Women Representative: Rachael Babirye

Rachael Babirye Athletes’ Representative: Onek

Trustees: