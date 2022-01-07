Henry Kalungi Foundation successfully donated items to underprivileged children on Wednesday for the 6th year in a row despite the challenges of COVID-19.

Under strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), former Uganda Cranes defender Henry Kalungi and volunteers delivered items like football boots, balls and t-shirts.

Henry Kalungi, children and volunteers of the Henry Kalungi Foundation

There were more items to be distributed to the children but due to shipping and transportation delays, Kalungi promised to handover them over at a later date.

The events started with coaching drills from Kalungi and a selected group of local coaches. The group of children were split into three major groups.

They were then taken through their paces, playing short matches with short breaks within. Police FC head coach Abdallah Mubiru also graced the occasion as a guest.

Coach Mubiru Abdallah graced the occasion alongside other dignitaries

Kalungi then delivered a pep-talk where he answered questions from aspiring footballers about the problems they are currently facing while promising to offer as much more support.

The children were later handed balls, boots and t-shirts before dining to sumptuous meals. There was cake-cutting thereafter before the day closed at Buganda Road Primary School playgrounds.

Henry Kalungi prepares to play football with children

Talking up the charity drive’s success, Kalungi lauded all the support he got from all stakeholders. “It was such a blessing to be able to share a special day with over 350 kids,” he told Kawowo Sports.

“The joy and happiness on their faces makes everything worth it. We want to thank everyone that is involved with our foundation and we look forward to continue sharing love and bringing hope.”

Henry Kalungi Foundation cuts cakes

The foundation will continue work with another outreach in Bulemeezi as they embark on ensuring change in the lives of different communities.