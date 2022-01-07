Uganda Cranes and Chippa United goalkeeper Isima Bin Rashid Watenga has a vision of helping as many talented footballers as possible realize their full potential and childhood dreams.

Back in 2021, Watenga started a football academy (Wats Football Academy) in his native home area of Mbale city in Nakaloke sub-county.

I started the Wats Football Academy in Nakaloke with the purpose of helping young talented players realize their childhood dreams of joining professional levels and fulfilling their dreams. The academy is free of charge. Isima Bin Rashid Watenga, Uganda Cranes & Chippa United goalkeeper

Wats Football Academy players raise their hands before a match

Watenga has the aspiration that football for the youngsters at a tender age can also help them attain education through bursaries in various schools across the country.

“At Wats Football Academy, we juggle education with football talent development. So far, we have taken three children to Standard High School, Zana and we are looking ahead for more offers” Watenga added.

Wats Football Academy has over 50 children from the ages of 6 to 17 years under the different coaches.

Friends of Watenga poses for a group photo with players of Wats Football Academy

Recently, the academy held a friendly match with a select team of friends for Watenga (Watenga select).

As a future prospect, he is soon initiating a foundation that will execute related work tasks in sports and charity inclusive.

Meanwhile, Watenga manifested his philanthropic heart with a donation of goalkeeping gloves to goalkeepers of different clubs in Mbale city as Mbale Heroes, Kataka, Mbale Municipal Council and Mbale Garage.

Isima Watenga dives during a Uganda Cranes training session in South Africa (Credit: John Batanudde)