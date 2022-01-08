- Saturday January 08, 2022
- Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 3pm
SC Villa host bogey customer UPDF aiming to end a winless run against the army side that stretches back to 2017.
The Jogoos last win against the Bombo based side was a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from former captain Ambrose Kiirya and attacking midfielder Allan Kyambadde.
Since then, the sixteen time champions have lost three times to UPDF including twice last season.
Petros Koukouras men come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Soltilo Bright Stars and the Greek will demand quick reaction from his youthful side.
If there is a better time to face UPDF, it’s now when they have not won in their last five games and are in a free fall.
Brian Ssenyondo’s side are 9th on the log with 18 points, three adrift of SC Villa who are just behind in 10th position.
In Arua, there will be a battle of strugglers as Onduparaka host bottom of the table Tooro United.
Saturday 8th January 2022 3pm
- URA FC Vs KCCA FC, Arena of Visions-Ndejje University live on Sanyuka TV
- SC Villa Vs UPDF FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru
- Vipers SC Vs BUL FC, St. Mary’s Stadium -Kitende
- Onduparaka FC Vs Tooro United FC, Green Light Stadium-Arua
Sunday 9th January 2022 3pm
- Police FC Vs Arua Hill SC, MTN Philip Omondi Stadium-Lugogo Live on Sanyuka TV
- Mbarara City FC Vs Busoga United FC, Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara