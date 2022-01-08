Saturday January 08, 2022

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 3pm

SC Villa host bogey customer UPDF aiming to end a winless run against the army side that stretches back to 2017.

The Jogoos last win against the Bombo based side was a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from former captain Ambrose Kiirya and attacking midfielder Allan Kyambadde.

Since then, the sixteen time champions have lost three times to UPDF including twice last season.

Petros Koukouras men come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Soltilo Bright Stars and the Greek will demand quick reaction from his youthful side.

If there is a better time to face UPDF, it’s now when they have not won in their last five games and are in a free fall.

Brian Ssenyondo’s side are 9th on the log with 18 points, three adrift of SC Villa who are just behind in 10th position.

In Arua, there will be a battle of strugglers as Onduparaka host bottom of the table Tooro United.

URA FC Vs KCCA FC , Arena of Visions-Ndejje University live on Sanyuka TV

Vs , Arena of Visions-Ndejje University live on Sanyuka TV SC Villa Vs UPDF FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru

Vs FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru Vipers SC Vs BUL FC, St. Mary’s Stadium -Kitende

Vs St. Mary’s Stadium -Kitende Onduparaka FC Vs Tooro United FC, Green Light Stadium-Arua

Sunday 9th January 2022 3pm