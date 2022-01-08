Saturday January 08, 2022

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 3pm

Two wounded lions in Vipers and BUL FC face off at the St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende with either seeking victory to stay in contention for the title.

Second placed Venoms were beaten 1-0 by Arua Hill in their last outing while BUL suffered a heart breaking 4-3 defeat at Wakiso Giants in a game they twice took the lead.

Oliviera issues instructions on the touchline

“We have prepared well for the match,” said Vipers coach Roberto Oliviera. “BUL is a good team and we have pay attention. They changed many players from the team we played in the Uganda Cup and I have checked their games,” he added.

“We played well in our last game but our opponents had one chance and won. As a team, we need to stay between first and second place but our objective now is to go back to the top.”

Baker Kasule, the assistant coach at BUL FC expects a tough battle against a side they have lost to 13 times but is confident of causing an upset.

The BUL FC XI that started against Wakiso Giants Credit: John Batanudde

“We are expecting a tough battle with Vipers tomorrow but we have prepared very well, we lost points against Wakiso Giants but now its time to recover the lost points,” said Kasule before revealing defender Douglas Muganga is unavailable through suspension.

“Our team is ok we have no injuries, we have only one suspended player that is Douglas Muganga but still we have his replacement and we are good to go.”

Key Stats

In the past 20 league meetings since 2011, Vipers have won 13 [L2 D5]

