Ugandan forward Hamis “Diego” Kiiza was officially unveiled by Tanzania Premier League side Kagera Sugar Football Club on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Coached by Kenyan born coach Francis Baraza, Kagera accorded the 31-year old player a two-year deal (with an option of extension).

Kiiza has been a free agent after featuring for Uganda’s second division side Proline.

He returns to Tanzania following two earlier spells in the country with Young Africans (2011-2015) and Simba (2015-2016).

Hamis “Diego” Kiiza being unvieled at Kagera Sugar Football Club

Hamis ‘Diego’ Kiiza scoring while at Simba Sports Club Credit: Courtsey

The former Uganda player of the year 2011 has also previously featured at Kooki Ssaza (Masaza G’Buganda), Nalubaale, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Free State Stars (South Africa), El Hilal El Obeid (Sudan), Fassil Kenema (Ethiopia), Vipers and lately Proline.

While at URA in 2011 season, Kizza was the not only the league top scorer, but also the best player.

He was top scorer in the Tanzania Premier League during the 2011-2012 season with Yanga, won the CECAFA Club championship in 2012 where he also finished as the top scorer.

He won the Tanzania Premier League again during the 2015-2016 season with 19 goals.

For the Uganda Cranes, he has been capped 26 times (with 11 goals) since 2011.

Kiiza in action for Uganda Cranes against Seychelles at Lugogo during the last time the two countries faced off

He is expected to make his debut at the club on 26th January 2022 with a home duel against his former pay masters Simba at the Kaitaba Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kagera Sugar also signed Fred Cosmas from Mwadui Football Club on a half-season contract.

Ruvu Shooting signed Kagera Sugar’s goalkeeper Benedicto Tinoco.