The Baby Cricket Cranes failed to go past Scotland in the first warm-up game ahead of the World Cup, losing by 109 runs.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl first with Juma Miyagi setting the tone with an immediate wicket in the first over of the game.

However, the Scots managed to rebuild and get some good partnerships going as they managed to put together 218/9 in their 50 overs.

In the chase, Uganda failed to put together any good partnerships as they lost wickets in regular intervals eventually bundled out for a paltry 110 in 31 overs.

“The result didn’t go our way but we shall take the positives from the game. We were able to bowl atleast 50 overs, it had been a while since we did so.

“The batting didn’t show up and we struggled against the slow bowlers of Scotland. However, we shall use the next warm-up game against Sri Lanka to work on other team combinations as we prepare for our first game aganist Ireland,” head coach Ivan Thawithemwira said.

Uganda is making its 3rd appearance at the U-19 World Cup and will play its game against Ireland on January 15.