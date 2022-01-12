International Build Up Match:

Iceland 1-1 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes rallied from a goal down to earn a point with Iceland during the 1-all draw in the international build up at the Titanic Deluxe Belek Football Center in Belek, Turkey on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Jón Daði Böðvarsson gave Iceland the early lead on six minutes, thanks to a great header off a delivery by Viðar Ari Jónsson.

Uganda Cranes leveled the matters through Henry Patrick Kaddu’s penalty on the half hour mark.

The penalty arrived following a foul on the pacy winger Milton Karisa in the forbidden area.

This was the first ever meeting for the two countries in international football.

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic cited key positives from this game.

“We have gained a lot from this game against Iceland who have played at the Euros and the FIFA World Cup. We pick important positives going forward as a country” Micho revealed.

Uganda Cranes will now face Botosani on Saturday, 15th January 2022 at the same venue.

On the same day, Iceland takes on South Korea in yet another international build up game.

Team Line Ups:

Uganda Cranes XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K, Captain), Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Abdul Azizi Kayondo, Enock Walusimbi, Halid Lwaliwa, George Kasonko, Milton Karisa, Rogers Mato Kassim, Henry Patrick Kaddu, Steven Desse Mukwala, Martin Kizza

Subs: Benjamin Ochan (G.K), Isima Bin Abdul Rashid Watenga (G.K), Innocent Wafula Esimu, Eric Senjobe, Kenneth Semakula, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ashraf Mugume, Bright Anukani, Muhammad Jagason Shaban, Travis Mutyaba, Yunus Junior Sentamu, Ibrahim Orit

Iceland XI: Jökull Andrésson (G.K), Valgeir Lunddal Friðriksson, Ari Leifsson, Finnur Tómas Pálmason, Atli Barkarson, Viktor Örlygur Andrason, Viktor Karl Einarsson, Valdimar Þór Ingimundarson, Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Captain), Viðar Ari Jónsson, Jón Daði Böðvarsson

Subs: Ingvar Jonsson, Patrick Sigurdur Gunnarsson, Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson, Isak Oli Olafsson, Damir Muminovic, Davíð Kristján Ólafsson, Valgeir Lunddal Fridriksson, Alfons Sampsted, Viktor Karl Einarsson, Kristall Mani Ingason, Stefan Teitur Pordarson, Viktor Orlygur Andrason, Alex Por Hauksson, Hoskuldur Gunnlaugsson, Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Gisli Eyjolfsson, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen, Bryjolfur Andersen Willumsson