Thursday January 13, 2022 Fixtures

Cameroon Vs Ethiopia 7pm

Cape Verde Vs Burkina Faso 10pm

Hosts Cameroon will become the first nation to qualify for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 if they beat Ethiopia on match day two at the Olembe stadium.

The Indomitable Lions came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 with skipper Vincent Aboubakar scoring a brace from the penalty spot.

Ethiopia lost their opening match 1-0 to Cape Verde in a match they played with a man less for over eighty minutes.

The two sides last met at the Afcon in 1970 tournament which the four-time champions won 3-2.

What they said

Antonio Conceiçao (Coach, Cameroon):

“We prepared our match against Ethiopia with the same confidence as in the first match. We will apply our strategy to win, work to win, work for recovery. All players are ready for this meeting. We respect the health rules to avoid contamination with COVID and I would like to thank the medical staff of the team for all the work done since the start of the preparation course. “

Wubetu Abate (Coach, Ethiopia):

“Against Cape Verde, we lost a player on expulsion very early on and we were forced to play in numerical inferiority. Before the AFCON, we played very good matches and always good starts. We hope to play a good game against Cameroon and try to do our best to achieve a positive result.”