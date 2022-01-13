The gulf in class was very evident when the Baby Cricket Cranes played against Sri Lanka in their second warm-up game at the U-19 World Cup.

Sri Lanka is a test-playing nation and only recently was competing against India in the final of the Asia U-19 Cup and when they won the toss they immediately chose to bat first.

Baby Cricket Cranes Captain Pascal Murungi made an immediate breakthrough picking up a wicket with his first ball of the day but Sri Lanka was able to get their innings going with some good partnerships as they piled on the runs scoring 277/8 in their 50 overs.

It was another good workout for the bowlers with the slow bowlers, Joseph Baguma (2/25) and Matthew Musinguzi (1/38), ensuring that the scoring rate remains low while Yunus Sowobi (2/51) and Pascal Murungi (2/63) also put in very good shifts.

Sri Lanka showed their class with the ball. Uganda was taken to school as they folded for just 46 all out inside 21.2 overs. They were 29/9 and only a rear-guard resistance from Yunusi Sowobi and Edwin Nuwagaba pushed the score to 46.

Only Brian Asaba (13) managed to get into double figures in an effort that wasn’t so much about the failures of the Ugandans but more about the class of the Sri Lanka’s.

Coach Ivan Thawithemwira was upbeat about the performance of his team and knows nothing is going to come easy for his boys.

Today was tough for the boys but we shall take the experience. We tried out a few more combinations as we prepare for the opening game. The boys showed alot of fight and our bowlers put in another great shift. The warm up games are done and now its time for us to make sure we are ready for the World Cup proper. Ivan Thawithemwira, Baby Cricket Cranes Head Coach

The baby cricket cranes will have some time to reflect on their performance as they take on Ireland in their opening World Cup game on Saturday.