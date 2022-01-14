Kampala Region League 2021-2022: Match Day 5 (Sunday, 16th January 2022) – All Matches kick off at 3:00 PM

Cobra Group:

St Mary’s Vs Kireka United – Nabweru

Edgars Vs Water – Uganda Martyrs Lubaga

Wembley Boys Vs Bweyogerere – Sendi playgrounds, Wankulukuku

Fire Fire Vs Ggaba – Bweyogerere

Nsambya Vs Lufula – Gogonya playground, Nsambya

Scorpion Group:

Ntinda Vs CATIDA – Ntinda Kigoowa

Impala Hill Vs Kampala Junior Team (KJT) – Mulago playground

Katwe United Vs Kisugu United – Katwe Market playground

SC Lamancia Vs Industrial Area – St Cypriano playground

NEC Vs Black Star – Bugolobi Coffee playground

It is match day five for Kampala Region League (third division) on Sunday, 16th January 2022.

A total of ten matches will be played with five matches in each of the pools; Cobra and Scorpion.

Cobra Group leaders Nsambya, one of the unbeaten clubs alongside Edgars will battle Lufula at the Gogonya playground, Nsambya.

Nsambya has won all the opening four games in the season as Lufula has managed one win in 4 matches.

Second placed Edgars is home to Water at the Uganda Martyrs playground in Lubaga.

In other games, St Mary’s will entertain Kireka United at Nabweru playground.

Wembley Boys squares up with Bweyogerere at the Sendi playgrounds, Wankulukuku as Fire Fire will take on Ggaba at the Bweyogerere playground.

Scorpion Group:

NEC, leaders in the Scorpion group are also unbeaten, just like Impala Hill in three games played apiece.

At the Bugolobi Coffee playground, NEC will host Black Star Masanafu.

Joint top scorer, Marvin Kavuma (three goals) will be one of the key players for NEC.

Action between Kisugu and Impala Hill at Kiwulirizza Church of Uganda Primary School playground

Frank Mulindwa’s coached Impala Hill, currently third on the 11 team log takes on second placed Kampala Junior Team (KJT) at the Mulago ground.

Impala Hill will look to the magic of utility player Solomon Wafula, dreadlocked Martin Nsubuga, skipper Derrick Buteera, the experienced Rashid Katoito and Jamil Murhusin, among other for inspiration.

Ntinda plays CATIDA at the Ntinda Kigoowa playground as Katwe United will be home to Kisugu United at Katwe Market playground.

Meanwhile, the bottom of the table contest between SC Lamancia and Industrial Area will take place at St Cypriano playground.

Match Day 4 Results:

Bweyogerere 0-2 St Mary’s

St Mary’s Kireka Young 0-0 Edgars

Edgars Lufula 1-1 Wembley Boys

Wembley Boys Ggaba 0-3 Water

Water Nsambya 3-1 Fire Fire

Fire Fire Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 0-1 Ntinda United

Ntinda United Kisugu United 1-2 Impala Hill

Impala Hill Lungujja Galaxy 1-3 NEC

NEC Industrial Area 0-3 CATIDA

CATIDA Black Star 1-1 SC Lamancia

Top Scorers: