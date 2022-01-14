AFCON 2021 (Group C):
- Morocco 2-0 Comoros Islands
Morocco beat Comoros Islands 2-0 in group C during the AFCON 2021 duel played at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo, Cameroon on Friday evening.
A goal in each half from Selim Amallah and Zakaria Aboukhlal inspired the Atlas Lions to their second victory at the tournament as they progressed to the round of 16, joining hosts Cameroon.
Amallah scored the opener on the quarter hour mark after Ayoub El Kaabi’s initial shot had been blocked in the goal area.
Morocco missed a second half penalty through Youssef En Nesyri when his shot was stopped by goalkeeper Ben Boina.
Aboukhlal scored the second goal for Morocco with two minutes to end the game.
Morocco advanced to six points after their earlier 1-0 over Ghana Black Stars.
Team Line Ups:
Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Masina, Amrabat, Louza (Aboukhlal 65′), Amallah (Ounahi 90′), Tissoudali (Faycal Fajr 65′), Boufal (El Haddadi 76′), Ayoub El Kaabi (En Nesyri 65′)
Comoros: Ben Boina, M. Youssouf (Mogni 89′), M’Dahoma, Abdou, B. Youssouf (Zahary 65′), Abdullah (Bourhane 59′), Bachirou (Moussa 90′), M’Changama, Bakari (I.Youssouf 90′), Selemani, Ben Nabouhane
All Fixtures:
Group A
- 9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
- 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
- 13 January: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
- 13 January: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso
- 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon
- 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia
Group B:
- 10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
- 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
- 14 January: Senegal 0-0 Guinea
- 14 January: Malawi Vs Zimbabwe
- 18 January: Malawi Vs Senegal
- 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea
Group C:
- 10 January: Morocco 1-0 Ghana
- 10 January: Comoros 0-1 Gabon
- 14 January: Morocco 2-0 Comoros
- 14 January: Gabon Vs Ghana
- 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco
- 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros
Group D:
- 11 January: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
- 11 January: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
- 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan
- 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt
- 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria
- 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan
Group E:
- 11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
- 12 January: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast
- 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone
- 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea
- 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria
19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea
Group F:
- 12 January: Tunisia 0-1 Mali
- 12 January: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
- 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali
- 16 January: Tunisia Vs Mauritania
- 20 January: Gambia Vs Tunisia
- 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania
Knockout schedule:
Round of 16:
- 23 January: Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1)
- 23 January: Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)
- 24 January: Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5)
- 24 January: Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)
- 25 January: Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)
- 25 January: Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)
- 26 January: Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7)
- 26 January: Winner Group F Vs Runner-up Group E (4)
Quarter-finals:
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1)
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 Vs 8 (QF4)
Semi-final:
- 2 February: Winners of QF 1 Vs 2
- 3 February: Winners of QF 3 Vs 4
Third-place play-off & Final
6 February