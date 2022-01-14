AFCON 2021 (Group C):

Morocco 2-0 Comoros Islands

Morocco beat Comoros Islands 2-0 in group C during the AFCON 2021 duel played at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo, Cameroon on Friday evening.

A goal in each half from Selim Amallah and Zakaria Aboukhlal inspired the Atlas Lions to their second victory at the tournament as they progressed to the round of 16, joining hosts Cameroon.

Amallah scored the opener on the quarter hour mark after Ayoub El Kaabi’s initial shot had been blocked in the goal area.

Selim Amallah (shirt 10) shoots Morocco into the lead (Credit: CAF Media)

Morocco missed a second half penalty through Youssef En Nesyri when his shot was stopped by goalkeeper Ben Boina.

Aboukhlal scored the second goal for Morocco with two minutes to end the game.

Morocco advanced to six points after their earlier 1-0 over Ghana Black Stars.

Team Line Ups:

Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Masina, Amrabat, Louza (Aboukhlal 65′), Amallah (Ounahi 90′), Tissoudali (Faycal Fajr 65′), Boufal (El Haddadi 76′), Ayoub El Kaabi (En Nesyri 65′)

Comoros: Ben Boina, M. Youssouf (Mogni 89′), M’Dahoma, Abdou, B. Youssouf (Zahary 65′), Abdullah (Bourhane 59′), Bachirou (Moussa 90′), M’Changama, Bakari (I.Youssouf 90′), Selemani, Ben Nabouhane

