AFCON 2021 (Group C):

  • Morocco 2-0 Comoros Islands

Morocco beat Comoros Islands 2-0 in group C during the AFCON 2021 duel played at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo, Cameroon on Friday evening.

A goal in each half from Selim Amallah and Zakaria Aboukhlal inspired the Atlas Lions to their second victory at the tournament as they progressed to the round of 16, joining hosts Cameroon.

Amallah scored the opener on the quarter hour mark after Ayoub El Kaabi’s initial shot had been blocked in the goal area.

Morocco missed a second half penalty through Youssef En Nesyri when his shot was stopped by goalkeeper Ben Boina.

Aboukhlal scored the second goal for Morocco with two minutes to end the game.

Morocco advanced to six points after their earlier 1-0 over Ghana Black Stars.

Team Line Ups:

Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Masina, Amrabat, Louza (Aboukhlal 65′), Amallah (Ounahi 90′), Tissoudali (Faycal Fajr 65′), Boufal (El Haddadi 76′), Ayoub El Kaabi (En Nesyri 65′)

Comoros: Ben Boina, M. Youssouf (Mogni 89′), M’Dahoma, Abdou, B. Youssouf (Zahary 65′), Abdullah (Bourhane 59′), Bachirou (Moussa 90′), M’Changama, Bakari (I.Youssouf 90′), Selemani, Ben Nabouhane

 All Fixtures:

Group A

  • 9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
  • 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
  • 13 January: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
  • 13 January: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso
  • 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon
  • 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia

Group B:

  • 10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
  • 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
  • 14 January: Senegal 0-0 Guinea
  • 14 January: Malawi Vs Zimbabwe
  • 18 January: Malawi Vs Senegal
  • 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea

Group C:

  • 10 January: Morocco 1-0 Ghana
  • 10 January: Comoros 0-1 Gabon
  • 14 January: Morocco 2-0 Comoros
  • 14 January: Gabon Vs Ghana
  • 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco
  • 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros

Group D:

  • 11 January: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
  • 11 January: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
  • 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan
  • 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt
  • 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria
  • 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan

Group E:

  • 11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone 
  • 12 January: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast
  • 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone 
  • 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea
  • 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria

19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea

Group F:

  • 12 January: Tunisia 0-1 Mali
  • 12 January: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
  • 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali
  • 16 January: Tunisia Vs Mauritania
  • 20 January: Gambia Vs Tunisia
  • 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania

Knockout schedule:

Round of 16:

  • 23 January: Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1)
  • 23 January: Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)
  • 24 January: Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5)
  • 24 January: Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)
  • 25 January: Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)
  • 25 January: Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)
  • 26 January: Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7)
  • 26 January: Winner Group F Vs Runner-up Group E (4)

Quarter-finals:

  • 29 January: Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1)
  • 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3)
  • 30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2)
  • 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 Vs 8 (QF4)

Semi-final:

  • 2 February: Winners of QF 1 Vs 2
  • 3 February: Winners of QF 3 Vs 4

Third-place play-off & Final

6 February

