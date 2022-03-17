A total of 35 coaches including two German nationals Henri Huttenrauch and Jan Amrhein are part of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Beginners’ coaching course in Kabale, South Western Uganda.

This beginners’ coaching course was authorized by FUFA and Western Region Football Association.

The course got underway at Victoria Inn, Kabale on Monday 14th March and will climax on 19th March 2022.

Also, among the participants are two women; Vivian Atuhaire and Suzan Asiimwe from Rukungiri and Kabale respectively.

The other participants from Bushenyi, Ibanda, Kisoro, Ntungamo, Mbarara, Isingiro and Rubirizi.

One of the practical sessions during the FUFA Begineers’ coaching course at Kabale Municipal Stadium

FUFA coaching instructor Bashir Mutyaba is handling the course organized that has theory and practical sessions at Kabale Municipal Stadium.

HAM Sports Marketing Agency in conjunction with the Western Region Football Association, Kabale District Football Association and Crown Beverages under the Pepsi brand are organizing this course.

Next in line is the CAF D course that is scheduled between 2nd to 8th April 20202 in Kabale.

The element of coaching education is one of the strategies that FUFA has undertaken to equip football coaches with the basic knowledge and skills as well as other ethics.

Some of the coaches in physical drills at Kabale Municipal Stadium during the FUFA Begineers’ coaching course

The participants: