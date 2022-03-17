Fixtures | Saturday, March 19

Soroti Challengers vs. Pioneer – 10 am, Entebbe Cricket Oval

Olila Cricket Club vs. Tornado Bee – 10 am, Lugogo Cricket Oval

Soroti Challengers will want to carry last weekend’s momentum into Saturday’s game when they take on Pioneer Cricket Club.

The ladies in pink have won just one game this season against Tornado Bee and lost to Wanderers. Their opponents Soroti Challengers went down to favourites Aziz Damani in their opening game of the season but managed to over Tornado Bee last weekend.

Soroti Challengers will be relying on the experience of senior players Kevin Awino, Naomi Kayondo, Evelyn Anyipo, and Captain Janet Mbabazi to secure maximum points.

Pioneer Cricket Club also has experience running through their side led by Captain Carol Namugenyi, Barbara Mukankusi, Leona Babirye, and their Kenyan imports Queentor Abel and Daisy Wairumu.

A clash of two big giants and the experience will be the difference between the two sides. Soroti Challengers need to win if they are to stay in touch with table leaders Aziz Damani while Pioneer can finish high above the table if they pick up a win against Soroti Challengers.

At Lugogo, Phiona Kulume will be leading Olila Cricket Club against Tornado Bee. Tornado Bee, the only side yet to win a game this season, will be in search of their first win against a youthful Olila Cricket Club.

Olila Cricket Club has managed to pick up a single win against Wanderers and Tornado Bee will need to be at their best to pick up at least a win from the doubleheader.